How the booster jab roll out is going in your Peterborough neighbourhood

By December 15, Government data showed that more than 61,000 booster jabs had been given out across Peterborough - but the NHS have revealed data showing how many had been given out in each neighbourhood in the city, with data accurate up to December 12.

Six of the 22 neighbourhoods have seen more than half of over 18s given the third jab - but in eight areas, less than a third have been given the crucial added protection.

Last week the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said they were pleased with how the roll out had been going across the city and county, with Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG and local GP, saying: “Being able to increase the number of vaccines delivered by 60% in the first three days after the Prime Minister’s announcement is a phenomenal effort from everyone working on the programme. Even better news is that our local people are booking these slots to get boosted.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved – our GPs, Pharmacists, Hospital Hubs, large scale vaccination centres, teams vaccinating our housebound patients, volunteers, local authorities and our CCG for pulling together to rapidly accelerate our booster programme.

“We will be ramping up even further over the coming days, so I would encourage people who haven’t yet got an appointment booked to look on the National Booking Service to secure their slot.”

On December 12, NHS data said more than 90,000 people in Peterborough still needed to get their third jab.

To book a booster vaccine, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

