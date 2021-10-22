How Peterborough vaccine rates compare in each neighbourhood as teenagers offered jabs at hubs

Overall, 60.1 per cent of residents in Peterborough have had two doses of COVID vaccine - far below the national rate of 79 per cent.

COVID case rates in the city are currently the highest they have been during the entire pandemic, and this week the director of public health for the city urged residents to get jabbed, wear face masks and work from home if they can to try and drive down the rate.

Schools have seen a high number of cases, and now youngsters aged 12-15 are being invited to vaccine hubs to get their jabs.

Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said:

“We are pleased to be offering one dose of the vaccine to all 12-15 year olds which will give good protection and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools.

“In the coming days, it will become possible to book appointments for this age group at the majority of our large scale vaccination centres via the National Booking Services at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119. Appointments for this age group will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm and from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm on certain evenings at different sites. In addition, during half term week (25 to 31 October), appointments will also be available between 8.30 am and 4.00 pm.

“Vaccinations for 12-15 year olds cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis so please ensure you book an appointment before visiting our centres.

“Alternatively, parents and young people can still choose to access the vaccination programme being delivered in schools by Hertfordshire and East Anglia Community School Aged Immunisation Service.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Millions of children around the world have had a Covid-19 vaccine – it’s safe and effective and is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.

“The majority of 12 to 15 year olds are currently being offered one dose of the vaccine to give them the best protection against Covid-19. This includes children who turn 12 on the date of their vaccination.

“However, two doses eight weeks apart will be offered to children where their healthcare professional has identified they have a condition that means they are at high risk from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their jab, and consent for 12-15 year olds will be sought in line with national guidelines at their vaccination appointment.

“Our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have. They can also provide extra support if you are nervous or anxious, just speak to a member of the team at any of our vaccination sites and let them know what you need to feel relaxed and comfortable.”

Those aged 12-15 must have an appointment to get vaccinated as the Queensgate vaccine hub. Appointments for children in that age range are available between 8.30am and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and during the half term week.

Children aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they attend a vaccination centre

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 87.3% Second dose: 82.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 86.8% Second dose: 80.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 84.4% Second dose: 79.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton West and Castor First dose: 84.1% Second dose: 79.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales