Health bosses expect the Peterborough neighbourhood with the highest COVID rate in the country to see a drop in cases soon

Coronavirus

Eye and Thorney currently has a rate of 1,420.8 cases per 100,000 people - much higher than any other area of Peterborough, and more than four times the UK rate of 340.9.

Peterborough’s rate is currently 483.2, with the Peterborough neighbourhood with the second highest rate is Barnack, Wittering and Wansford, which currently has a rate of 861.3.

This week secondary schools in Peterborough have been advised to re-introduce mask wearing, social distancing and other measures as cases continue to rise.

However, despite Eye and Thorney’s large case rate, Emmeline Watkins, Deputy Director of Public Health for Peterborough, said the rate was expected to drop.

She said: “Rates of Covid-19 have been high in school aged children since the start of the new school year and case numbers have been increasing week on week.

“It is for this reason we have seen a sharp rise in Covid rates in Peterborough since mid-September, which of course mirrors the national picture.

“When looking at smaller areas, case rates can rise and fall rapidly. This is the case this for Eye and Thorney, where rates are currently particularly high at moment. We expect them to come down in the next few days.