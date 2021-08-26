Get COVID vaccination at Peterborough shopping centre

The vaccination team will be giving the Pfizer vaccine out at the OrtonGate shopping centre between 10am and 4pm today.

Anyone aged 16 and over will be able to get jabbed, and an appointment is not necessary.

First and second doses will be available - with second doses on offer to those who had Pfizer as their first jab at least eight weeks ago.

Vaccine take up rates remain lower than the UK average in Peterborough

The pop up clinic is one of a number of sessions being held in the city to allow people to get vaccinated. Sessions take place every day, butteh vaccination bus is also making stops at various locations

Next month the vaccination bus will be at the Safari Play centre in Conningsby Road, Peterborough. The session will be held on September 18 between 10am and 4pm, with Pfizer jabs again on offer.