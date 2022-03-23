From empty streets to vaccine centres - Two years of life with COVID in Peterborough in numbers and pictures

Life is only just starting to get back to something resembling pre-COVID normality, after Omicron swept through the city - and the rest of the UK - early in 2022.

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that everyone should stay at home, there have been a number of changes to everyday life - with packed city centres replaced by the empty streets and closed shops and pubs of the first lockdown, testing centres opening in the city, residents coming out in their droves for the weekly ‘clap for carers’ to show support for key workers, and the first vaccines being given out. Along the way there have also been more lockdowns, and plenty of support offered by kind hearted residents for those struggling during the pandemic.

While cases are rising again in the city, all restrictions have been removed by the Government, and today has been a day of reflection for many, with hospital staff talking of their experiences.

Peterborough’s COVID pandemic in numbers:

During the pandemic in Peterborough, there have been a total of 69,824 cases recorded. The day with the most cases recorded was January 17 2022, when there were 737 positive tests.

A total of 1,822,938 tests have been carried out(including both lateral flow and PCR).

The Government has recorded COVID deaths in three different ways.

There have been 434 deaths in Peterborough within 28 days of a positive test

There have been 483 deaths in Peterborough where COVID was mentioned on the death certificate

There have been 528 deaths in Peterborough within 60 days of a positive test.

There have been a total of 386,819 vaccination doses given out in Peterborough. These are made up of 148,332 first doses, 137,610 second doses and 100,877 third doses.

A total of 71.3 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Peterborough have had at least one dose, 65.9 per cent have had at least two doses, and 48.3 per cent have had three doses.

The day when most first doses were given out was on January 22 2021, when 2,671 were given in Peterborough. The day when most second doses were given out was May 22 2021, when 2,612 doses were given out. The day when most third doses were given out was December 18 2021, when 3,041 doses were given out.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 4,841 admissions to hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - Peterborough City, Hinchinbrooke and Stamford & Rutland.

The day with the most admissions was April 8 2020, when 49 patients were admitted.

The day with the highest number of people in the hospitals was on January 28 2021, when there were 308 patients with COVID in the hospitals.

1. Two years of COVID in Peterborough Lockdown left the city centre empty Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Two years of COVID in Peterborough COVID testing became part of everyday life for many in Peterborough Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

