Peterborough: 3,539 (+804 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1746.6

Four Peterborough neighbourhoods see a drop in COVID cases - but hospitalisations continue to rise

Four out of the 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods have seen a drop in COVID cases in the past week - but latest Government data has shown hospitalisations in the area are rising.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 5:00 am

In the seven days up to January 6 there were a total of 3,539 COVID cases reported in Peterborough - up by 804 compared to the previous week.

The daily rate in the city has, however, dropped for the first time in eight days - standing at 1,746.6 cases per 100,000 people on January 6. This is still the third highest rate recorded in Peterborough during the pandemic, as omicron spreads through the city.

The latest data shows that on January 4, there were 96 COVID patients in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) - the highest number since November 11 last year.

All Government data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hampton Vale

262 cases (+36 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,223.4

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Stanground

235 cases (+49 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,975.6

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Woodston and West Town

212 cases (+88 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,667.2

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Paston

193 cases (+23 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,779.8

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughNorth West Anglia NHS Foundation TrustStamford
Next Page
Page 1 of 6