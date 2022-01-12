Four Peterborough neighbourhoods see a drop in COVID cases - but hospitalisations continue to rise

In the seven days up to January 6 there were a total of 3,539 COVID cases reported in Peterborough - up by 804 compared to the previous week.

The daily rate in the city has, however, dropped for the first time in eight days - standing at 1,746.6 cases per 100,000 people on January 6. This is still the third highest rate recorded in Peterborough during the pandemic, as omicron spreads through the city.

The latest data shows that on January 4, there were 96 COVID patients in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) - the highest number since November 11 last year.

All Government data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 262 cases (+36 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,223.4

2. Stanground 235 cases (+49 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,975.6

3. Woodston and West Town 212 cases (+88 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,667.2

4. Paston 193 cases (+23 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,779.8