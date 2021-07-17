Disruption expected to mail deliveries in Peterborough as a ‘number of staff’ required to isolate

Yesterday (July 15), a number of Royal Mail staff at the delivery office in Orton Southgate were pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app to tell them that they had been in contact with a person who has tested positive and should isolate as a result.

The staff were sent home although some raised concerns to the Peterborough Telegraph about colleagues being asked to complete their rounds before doing so.

The resulting staff absences are expected to cause some disruption to the delivery of mail in the city until the staff return.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority at Royal Mail.

“A number of colleagues are self-isolating at the Orton Southgate Delivery Office following a positive case of COVID-19. We wish our colleague a speedy recovery.

“This temporary impact on staffing levels may result in some disruption to services and we apologise to any impacted customers in advance. We are working hard to restore normal service levels as quickly as possible.