Delays expected at Peterborough Post Office after positive Covid test

A spokesperson for the Post Office in Eastfield Road said: “We have not been told by NHS track and trace or Post Office management to close our office.

“We will be open as part of essential services, but we may be short staffed so expect longer waiting times. We appreciate the patience of customers.

“We encourage our customers to use other local branches during this next week to avoid big queues which increase transmission risks, and we may have to close if another staff member falls sick or we are told to close by the NHS team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office