Delays expected at Peterborough Post Office after positive Covid test
Customers at a Post Office in Peterborough are being told to expect delays after a member of staff tested positive for Covid.
A spokesperson for the Post Office in Eastfield Road said: “We have not been told by NHS track and trace or Post Office management to close our office.
“We will be open as part of essential services, but we may be short staffed so expect longer waiting times. We appreciate the patience of customers.
“We encourage our customers to use other local branches during this next week to avoid big queues which increase transmission risks, and we may have to close if another staff member falls sick or we are told to close by the NHS team.
“We have restrictions on entry numbers of two, but it is difficult to enforce. We encourage everyone to be careful and keep their distance.”