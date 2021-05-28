Covid testing begins at Peterborough Islamic centre

The site is one of three where residents without symptoms of Covid-19 are being offered the chance to get a PCR test to help identify variant cases of the virus early and reduce any spread.

This follows news that a “low” number of cases of the Indian strain have been identified in Peterborough.

The testing is different to the rapid tests which people are being asked to complete twice a week as part of their normal life as PCR tests are processed at a laboratory where the virus can be examined to determine whether it is the new variant of Covid-19.

People without symptoms can access the tests, without a booking, at the following locations:

The testing vehicle at the Husaini Islamic Centre was open from 10am to 5pm on Friday, and according to MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow who was present, it is set to remain open over future weeks.

The MP tweeted: “#Peterborough is fighting back against COVID-19. Today, & for the next 4 Fridays the Husaini Islamic Centre will host a temporary testing centre.

“Thank you to Rizwan & his team for all their hard work. Similarly Moez & @PARCA1 for volunteering. And of course @CambsPboroCCG.”

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow with volunteers at the Burton Street mosque where a Covid-19 testing centre is operating EMN-210528-134613009