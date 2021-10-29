COVID rapid testing kits to be made available at libraries across Peterborough

Coronavirus

From Monday 1 November, home testing kits will be available from three libraries as part of a four-week trial.

The move comes as part of Peterborough City Council’s commitment to reducing the spread of Covid and ensuring that preventative measures, such as rapid testing, are readily available to members of the public. Covid rates in Peterborough are continuing to rise sharply and remain above the regional and national averages.

To collect a home testing kit simply visit one of the following libraries:

Peterborough Central Library

Orton Library

Stanground

Jyoti Atri, director of Public Health for Peterborough, said: “We are extremely concerned by the high rates of Covid-19 in Peterborough and will continue to work with partners to help reduce the virus spread. As part of this, we are keen that rapid testing remains easily available to residents, which this trial will help to ensure.

“Rapid testing is quick, free and easy. You can do it in the comfort of your own home and get a result within half an hour. With local virus rates being so high we recommend everyone takes a rapid test regularly, but especially those who are returning to offices, or mixing more with people indoors and parents of school children. If you do test positive and need to self-isolate, there is plenty of support available.”

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “Throughout the pandemic our libraries have played a key role in helping communities across Peterborough. We’re delighted to be taking part in this four-week trial and if it proves successful, then we may look to offer home testing kits in our libraries on a longer-term basis.”