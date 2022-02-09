COVID cases falling in every area of Peterborough- but city still has third highest rate in England

In the seven days up to February 3, there were a total of 2,914 cases recorded in Peterborough - 890 fewer than the previous week.

The city recorded a rate of 1,438 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest rate since December 29 2021.

The rate is the 10th highest in the UK - the top seven rates were all recorded in Northern Ireland, while Peterborough also sits behind Wokingham and Reading. The UK rate is 864.1

Each of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city saw a fall in cases last week.

On February 1 there were 131 people in hospitals run by North West Cambridgeshire NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital - with COVID. The last time there were more patients in the hospitals with COVID was February 26 last year.

Residents are being urged to get their COVID vaccination jabs if they are eligible. To find out when and where you can get a jab, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

Hampton Vale 191 cases (-93 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,620.8

Woodston and West Town 182 cases (-50 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,431.3

Fengate and Parnwell 178 cases (-65 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,460.2

Paston 173 cases (-90 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,595.4