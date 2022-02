In the seven days up to February 10, there were a total of 1,736 cases in Peterborough - 1,180 fewer than the previous week.

The case rate now stands at 856.8 cases per 100,000 people in the city - the lowest rate recorded since December 21 last year.

While the rate is still higher than the UK rate of 642.2, Peterborough has been falling down the table for areas with the highest rate. Earlier in the year, Peterborough had the highest rate in England - it now sits 12th in England.