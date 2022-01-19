COVID cases drop in 20 of 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods as January peak appears to have passed

In the seven days up to January 13, there were a total of 2,880 COVID cases recorded in the city - a reduction of 673 compared to the previous seven days.

The latest Government data puts Peterborough’s case rate at 1,421.3 cases per 100,000 people, and has fallen for five consecutive days, and is now at its lowest level in 2022. It remains above the UK rate as a whole, which stands at 985.5.

Data on how many COVID patients are in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trusts has not been updated since January 11, when 112 patients were in the hospitals - the highest level since March last year.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 248 cases (+12 compared to previous week) Rate: 2,084.9

2. Hampton Vale 190 cases (-76 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,612.4

3. Paston 187 cases (-6 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,724.5

4. Fletton 176 cases (-13 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,791.0