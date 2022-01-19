Peterborough: 2,880 cases (-673 compared to previous week) Rate: 1421.3

COVID cases drop in 20 of 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods as January peak appears to have passed

COVID cases fell in 20 of 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods last week, as the January Omicron peak appears to have passed.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 5:00 am

In the seven days up to January 13, there were a total of 2,880 COVID cases recorded in the city - a reduction of 673 compared to the previous seven days.

The latest Government data puts Peterborough’s case rate at 1,421.3 cases per 100,000 people, and has fallen for five consecutive days, and is now at its lowest level in 2022. It remains above the UK rate as a whole, which stands at 985.5.

Data on how many COVID patients are in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trusts has not been updated since January 11, when 112 patients were in the hospitals - the highest level since March last year.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground

248 cases (+12 compared to previous week) Rate: 2,084.9

2. Hampton Vale

190 cases (-76 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,612.4

3. Paston

187 cases (-6 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,724.5

4. Fletton

176 cases (-13 compared to previous week) Rate: 1,791.0

