Change in Government statistics reduces Peterborough’s COVID death total

The Government updates a number of statistics related to the pandemic every day, with both local and national data available.

One of the statistics updated daily is the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Since April 16, when the last such death was recorded in Peterboroughh the city’s total since the start of the pandemic has been at 338.

However, yesterday the data was changed, with a statement on the website saying: “Some deaths previously reported in England have been reallocated to different resident local authorities. Total deaths for England are unaffected, but some local authorities and regions will show inaccurate daily reported numbers for 16 June 2021 because of this change. The cumulative number of deaths in each affected local authority and region will also change.

“This improvement means that when there are conflicting resident addresses, the address noted at death registration will take precedence. This will result in fewer changes to the geographical allocation of historical death counts in future.”

Peterborough’s figure now stands at 329, with the last such death still recorded as being on April 16.

The number of deaths in the city recorded where COVID was mentioned on the death certificate is now 378.