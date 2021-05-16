B&Q in Peterborough forced to close early due to Covid
Peterborough’s B&Q store in Maskew Avenue was forced to close early today (Sunday, May 16) after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 4:29 pm
Shoppers were asked to leave the store earlier this afternoon and a number contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say that they had been told the store had been closed with immediate effect due to an ‘incident’.
A spokesperson for B&Q told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We can confirm that our Peterborough store was temporarily closed following a team member receiving a positive (Covid 19) test result.
“Closing the store for deep cleaning is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice.”
The store will be open tomorrow as normal.