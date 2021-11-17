Booster jabs to be offered to Peterborough residents in their 40s - and second doses to teens

Second and third vaccine doses will be available to more Peterborough residents from next week

Vaccine centres in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will offer the doses, which will give people who take them extra protection against COVID, from Monday, November 22.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “The recent announcement that those aged 40-49 will be eligible for a booster six months after their second dose, and that 16-17 year olds can access a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose is great news.

“The NHS will contact people in these age groups to let them know when it is their turn to book an appointment via the National Booking Service which should be possible from Monday 22 November. Currently these newly eligible groups cannot access their jabs on a walk-in basis.

“We look forward to welcoming these newly eligible groups to our vaccination centres after 22 November. Our vaccination centres are extremely busy so we’re asking people from these cohorts not to visit the centres until they have a booked appointment as our teams will not be able to vaccinate them.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “For those groups already able to book their jabs or who are eligible to walk-in to our vaccination centres, we strongly encourage you to do so.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones, and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

So far 68 per cent of eligible people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have now received their booster jab and 73 per cent of 16-17 year olds across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have received their first dose of the vaccination.