Advice for Peterborough residents after changes to lateral flow test collections introduced

COVID 19

RUnder the changes, made yesterday, people collecting a test from a pharmacy will be asked to register for a 16-digit collect code via gov.uk/get-collect-code or 119 prior to making a collection. This will then be recorded by the pharmacy.

However, Peterborough City Council is advising residents that if they do not wish to register for a code, new government guidance states that their pharmacist should still provide them with the required test kits and record this as an anonymous collection.

Cllr Irene Walsh, cabinet member for integrated adult social care, health and public health, said: “Regular testing is crucial to keep down the spread of Covid and prevent serious illness and hospitalisations.

“For that reason we don’t want anyone to be put off going for a test, so if you do not feel confident registering for a collection then remember it is not mandatory.