Peterborough: 832 cases (-38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 410.6

13 Peterborough areas see drop in COVID cases while nine see a rise - how is your neighbour doing

More than half of Peterborough areas have seen a drop in COVID cases in the past week.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:05 am

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 13 saw a drop in cases, with the other nine seeing a rise.

In total, there were 38 fewer cases in the city in the seven days up to November 11, compared to the previous week.

The latest Government figures show that the city’s rate now stands at 410.6 cases per 100,000 people, which while lower than last week, is slowly starting to show day-on-day increases.

The rate had fallen to 339.5 on November 8, but has risen for three consecutive days.

So far in November (up to the 15th) there have been five deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Peterborough.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard

74 cases (+27 compared to the previous week) Rate: 740.1

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Paston

59 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 544.1

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale

52 cases (-14 compared to the previous week) Rate: 441.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Stanground

47 cases (-8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 395.1

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6