13 Peterborough areas see drop in COVID cases while nine see a rise - how is your neighbour doing

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 13 saw a drop in cases, with the other nine seeing a rise.

In total, there were 38 fewer cases in the city in the seven days up to November 11, compared to the previous week.

The latest Government figures show that the city’s rate now stands at 410.6 cases per 100,000 people, which while lower than last week, is slowly starting to show day-on-day increases.

The rate had fallen to 339.5 on November 8, but has risen for three consecutive days.

So far in November (up to the 15th) there have been five deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Peterborough.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard 74 cases (+27 compared to the previous week) Rate: 740.1

2. Paston 59 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 544.1

3. Hampton Vale 52 cases (-14 compared to the previous week) Rate: 441.3

4. Stanground 47 cases (-8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 395.1