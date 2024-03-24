Confidence-boosting salon style service available to Peterborough cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A service to offer Peterborough cancer patients a safe, relaxing, practical and confidence-boosting space when it comes to hair loss during treatment has received its own makeover.

Hairdresser Nicci Voigt has been able to elevate her current hairdressing and wig styling offering at the Cancer Wellbeing Service at Peterborough City Hospital thanks to the transformation of underused office space.

The new-look salon is now ready to welcome clients, after dedicated funds were spent on bespoke furniture, décor and accessories.

Nicci – who has over 30 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry and studied wig-making at college – said: “The room is hugely welcoming to clients who are seeking professional and friendly advice about hair and hair loss before, during and after their cancer treatment.”

Volunteering her time to the Service, Nicci is able to cut, style and even shave natural hair, as well as styling and cutting wigs – following a personal face to face consultation with each client.

Her desire to become involved, stemmed from being a guest at the annual Ladies Charity Lunch in aid of the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital, and a keenness to use her expertise to support patients in a meaningful way.

Nicci added: “The hair and wig styling service here helps to bridge the gap between clients undergoing their treatment and being able to return to their own stylist. This is such an important time, when patients will have questions about the unknown. I aim to assist them with education, knowledge and confidence, so that when they leave the salon, they feel good about themselves.”

Currently, Nicci can accommodate up to three clients each Thursday in the salon at Peterborough City Hospital, but she is hoping to share her vast expertise with other hairdressing professionals to expand the voluntary offering.

Nicci, who has experience styling all types of hair following a decade working internationally, has a selection of wigs and hair accessories in the salon for clients to try.