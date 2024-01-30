Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising page has been set up in support of Stuart Yaxley (38) from Peterborough after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart, who has two children Mason (11) and Pippa (7) and a wife Deborah, has begun a course of radiotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge this month. He needs to attend sessions five days a week for six weeks.

Stuart Yaxley.

He has unfortunately been told by doctors that they have located a tumour in the centre of his brain, above his optical nerve, but that they will not be able to operate and the best they can do is try to shrink the tumour.

The news especially came as a shock to Stuart, who was initially told he had suffered an anxiety attack.

In the early hours of September 9, he work up and begun to have a seizure. The ambulance crew who arrived suspected that he had suffered a mini strike and took him to hospital. Here, however, he was told he had an anxiety attack and to go home and rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on September 22, Stuart had another seizure and was rushed to A&E again. whilst waiting he seized in the waiting room and was then sent for a CT scan.

His wife Deborah said: “Never in a million years did we expect to be told that he has a large tumour on the right side of his brain.

“The next few weeks were a whirlwind of appointments, scans, tests, medications, worry and anxiety. Not just for us but for everyone around us.

“Surgery was scheduled and then had to be cancelled so after a long wait he had his surgery on the November 10 at Addenbrookes. All went well everyone involved seemed happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart was diagnosed with anxiety but has since found out the the placement of the tumour was the cause of the anxiety all along. He had also been having mini seizures which he had been told was anxiety too.

Stuart’s first surgery took place just a week after the couple tied in November.

The family were shocked to find out a week later that tumour was a Grade II astrocytoma tumour, requiring treatment.

At a follow up appointment, they family were informed of the second tumour just above Stuart’s optical nerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah added: “Our whole world comes crashing down at that point.

"In between all of this there have been other things going on in the background and trying to stay up beat and positive has been extremely hard.

“The side effects so far for him have been fatigue, small seizures, headaches, sore/sensitive scalp, a small amount of hair loss and occasional blurred vision.

“After this is a four week break with a scan to see how the treatments worked and then months of chemo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has changed our lives completely. I haven't worked since September and have now had to quit one of my jobs so that I can be here for Stuart.

"He can no longer drive, he can't be left alone and has to have someone with his at all times. We had to cancel our holiday that we had booked this year as he cant fly.

“It all leaves a bitter taste in your mouth and you cant help but think why us? Why him? He doesn't deserve this, its not fair for the children.

“The children know that daddy is poorly and just like the amazing children they are; are dealing with this so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family have said that the money will be used to support the day-to-day costs that come from a family member suffering serious illness but also to help have some amazing family days together and make magical memories that the children deserve.

An official complaint has been made regarding Stuart’s diagnosis. Joanne Bennis, Acting Chief Executive, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “The complaint is still under review and so it would be inappropriate for the trust to comment at this stage.