Amongst the failings, the report found that:-The service was not well-led. The registered manager and provider of the service, HC-One, failed to carry out their regulatory responsibilities.- Quality assurance processes were ineffective, meaning people were exposed to unnecessary risk of harm, and leaders had not always acted as they said they would to improve people’s care.- People did not always receive their medicines as prescribed. Staff did not always seek prompt medical advice after medicines errors occurred.- People's needs were not effectively assessed or reviewed, and their care was not always planned in line with best-practice guidance. People's health conditions were not monitored in line with guidance, and necessary referrals were not always made to external healthcare professionals.- Policies and systems did not support people to have maximum choice and control of their lives, including for decisions about their end-of-life care. They also were not always treated with dignity and respect.- The service was highly reliant on agency workers, resulting in people not receiving timely or consistent care. Staff reported feeling rushed and there was no reliable record of who worked at the home.- People's fluid and food intake was inconsistently managed. Records for this were not satisfactorily completed, meaning inspectors could not be confident people had enough to drink. Staff received an induction when they were first employed at the service. However, they did not always receive an induction when they were promoted. This meant staff did not always know and understand HC-One’s systems or their responsibilities.- Not all staff had completed relevant training within expected timeframes. However, the registered manager was addressing this.- Staff did not feel well supported by management.