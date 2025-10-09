Charity football match in Peterborough to support family after 4 year-old son's devastating cancer diagnosis

A fundraising appeal has been created to support a Peterborough family following the devastating cancer diagnosis of their young son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave four year-old Harry Beaney has a Wilms tumour – a rare type of kidney cancer in children. He has had to undergo various hospital treatments and operations, with his parents Kyle, Georgina and sister Bella by his bedside.

Now friends of the family – Darren Hill, his partner Coleen Slater, and Heidi Lovely – have banded together to organise a fundraiser to help the family through this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, it has raised more than £3,700 – and now they have set their sights on a charity football match to raise even more.

Brave 4 year-old Harry is undergoing chemotherapy for a rare form of kidney cancer.

The three-hour event, which is free for members of the public to attend, takes place on Saturday, October 18, at Nene Valley Community Centre from 12.15pm.

Heidi said: “A few weeks ago, my friend celebrated her little boy’s fourth birthday – and within days, her world was turned completely upside down. There’s so little any of us can do to fix something like this. But what we can do is stand beside them - emotionally and practically- as they begin this journey. We can be a light in the dark, and we can try to help in some small way to give them something to look forward to at the end of it all.”

Speaking about Harry and the Beaney family, Darren and Coleen commented: “Harry has undergone surgery and is courageously going through chemotherapy. Throughout this journey, his loving parents, Kyle and Georgina, and big sister Bella, have stood strong by his side. They've witnessed first-hand just how much of a warrior their little boy truly is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of us can only imagine the emotional and physical toll this has taken. That's why we’ve come together to raise funds to give Harry and his family a well-deserved break, something special to look forward to once this battle is behind them.”

Darren Hill and Coleen Slater.

Darren said he was inspired to help another family after his own was supported during a similar situation.

"Around 2019 my daughter Summer was unwell with a brain tumour and needed neuro-surgery, so she was in and out of hospital every week,” he explained. “A man called Ricky Smith, who we didn’t even know, heard about what we were going through and set up a crowdfunder to pay for us to take Summer to Center Parcs when she got out of hospital. It really meant such a lot to us, so we want to do something similar to help another family. Summer is now 13 and very well.”

Speaking about the football match on October 18, he went on: "We currently have 32 players signed up, who are each throwing in some cash, so are hoping to raise several hundred pounds more for the appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the action on the pitch, the event will include a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses, including a signed Peterborough United shirt and match tickets, a tombola, cake stall, bar and bouncy castle.

Family friend Heidi Lovely, left, pictured with Harry's mum Georgina.

"The support we’ve had from everybody has just been fantastic,” Darren adds. "We’ve got someone coming down to referee the match for free, and the Nene Valley Centre has also allowed us to use their pitch and centre at no cost.

“We’re hoping that if Harry is well enough on the day, he can make an appearance – as we’d love to make the day really special for him.”

Coleen added: “Keep sharing, donate what you can, and keep Harry in your thoughts and prayers.”

To support the fundraiser for Harry and his family, visit the JustGiving page.