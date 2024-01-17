Cancer wellbeing service team flushed with pride at new loos

The Cancer Wellbeing Service at Peterborough City Hospital has officially unveiled its revamped toilets with an alternative to the traditional ribbon cutting.

Following a DIY SOS-style appeal, the new facilities have completed many years' worth of refurbishment works at the service, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

The service provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Over the years, it has grown to offer a range of talking therapy, complementary therapies, lifestyle and welfare advice, arts and craft classes or just a comforting and welcoming place for a cup of tea and a chat.

The official unveiling of the refurbished Cancer Wellbeing Service toilets

However, while much of the building has undergone a transformation, the staff and patient /visitor toilets were in need of a revamp to bring them in line with the rest of the service.

Now staff and visitors are no longer feeling blue about the loos, thanks to donations of time, materials and fundraising throughout the community; including Helpston-based Stamford Stone Co who provided tiling to ensure the new sanitary ware stands the test of time and Multiplex who provided all the furnishings and labour for free.

Lisa Deacon, Cancer Wellbeing Service Manager, said: “The service is incredibly grateful to Zoe Rullier from Stamford Stone and a huge ‘thank you’ to Marcello Martignetti and Adrian Ungureanu from Multiplex who provided materials and labour working tirelessly to ensure the toilets were fit for purpose in time for Christmas.”

