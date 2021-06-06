Cancer scans drop by 11 per cent at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals

The number of scans used to diagnose cancer dropped by 11% as the coronavirus pandemic hit hospital services at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals. Photo: PA EMN-210605-144501001

A pause on non-urgent treatment, a shortage of radiographers and a reduction in people coming forward for tests are said to have affected scans across England.

Teams at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust performed more than 9,500 fewer imaging scans between March last year and February in comparison to the same period in 2019-20, NHS figures show.

Imaging tests that can be used to diagnose or detect cancer were carried out 78,130 times during that time - an 11 per cent drop.

The number of brain MRI scans rose by three per cent while there were 12 per cent fewer chest x-rays performed and a drop of one in ten ultrasounds of the pelvis and abdomen.

Across England the number of scans used to diagnose or discount cancer dropped by a quarter to around 8.5m as lockdown measures gripped the health service.

Postponements of non-urgent healthcare throughout spring last year contributed to the steep decline in diagnostic imaging activity levels.

But a reduction in people coming forward for tests has also had an impact, according to an NHS spokesman, while the Royal College of Radiologists say the crisis was exacerbated by a shortage of radiographers that predates the pandemic.

Dr William Ramsden from the RCR said waiting lists for hospital treatments were at a record high, with many patients on those lists likely to require scans.

Calling for investment in radiologist training, he added: “The pause in non-elective NHS work during the coronavirus peak last spring had a huge knock-on impact on waits for scans and treatment.

“NHS England has helped increase radiology capacity, coming through with emergency funding for scanners and private provider support, which must continue.”

Dr Ramsden said the RCR supported NHS plans to speed up scan access via diagnostic hubs but said thousands more radiologists were needed in order to ensure the changes could be implemented successfully and patients treated, scanned and diagnosed in a timely manner.

An NHS spokesperson praised the tireless efforts of NHS staff and said diagnostic imaging services had continued despite the impact of the pandemic, with 90% of urgent referrals with suspected cancer seen within two weeks in February.