Campaigners claim win for patients at Peterborough surgery who faced nine mile trek to see GP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners have claimed a victory for patients who faced a nine mile trek to see a GP while their local surgery remains closed.

The Parnwell surgery has been closed due to issues with the building for a number of months, with patients told to travel to Ailsworth surgery instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents said they were forced to get taxis to go and see a doctor – and petitions were set up calling for action to be taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parnwell Surgery remains closed

Taxi journeys costing patients £30

One person signing one petition said said: “I think in closing a surgery and then saying that your new one is 9 miles is not acceptable when there are nearer doctors surgeries. How are people with out transport to get there as a very limited public transport? A round trip in a taxi would be over £30.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Labour parliamentary candidate Andrew Pakes, and East Ward councillors Dr Shabina Qayyum and Sam Hemraj have been lobbying the ICB to improve access in the area since May.

Now, they have had some success, and the ICB have agreed patients can be seen at the nearby Nightingale Surgery in Dogsthorpe, around a mile way, whilst repairs are carried out on the building in Parnwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Qayyum said: “Since May, we have been in continuous contact with Parnwell surgery and the ICB urging an improvement in services. This is a move in the right direction.

“Whilst it is with some relief that the Nightingale Surgery in Dogsthorpe will be seeing patients face to face, it is still imperative that Parnwell surgery opens as there is no other GP surgery provision for patients in East Ward. Something that Andrew and I will be discussing with the ICB over the next few weeks in our meeting arranged with them.”

‘We want to see surgery re-opened as soon as possible’

Mr Bristow said: “We know that (being seen at the Nightingale Surgery) is not as good as having this surgery re-opened, and we want to see it re-opened as quickly as possible, but it is far closer than Ailsworth, and that is good news.”

‘Victory for common sense’

Mr Pakes said: “I’d like to thank all of the residents who have been in touch with councillors and myself over this issue. Everyone knows the NHS is at breaking point and that is being felt in Parnwell where patients are being forced to travel up to 8 miles for an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a victory for common sense and the community. Thank you to the ICB to listening to local concerns and working with the surgery to improve local access whilst the building is fixed.”