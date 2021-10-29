Campaign launched to help elderly residents in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire stay fit and healthy

Margaret

The ‘Stay Stronger for Longer’ campaign is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and NHS partners, and aims to highlight how strength and balance exercises help lots of people to keep doing the things they enjoy for longer. This is more important than ever with a new study commissioned by Public Health England revealing that older people experienced a considerable reduction in strength and balance during the pandemic, which in turn increases the risk of falls.

A range of classes are being run across the county as part if the campaign, with one 84-year-old woman saying how the classes have benefitted her.

Margaret Nunn joined the class at One Leisure St Neots when it restarted after lockdown and now feels able to walk to her local shops.

Margaret said: “During lockdown I had done quite a bit of gardening but not very much of anything else. I had done almost no walking except in the garden and spent a lot of time sat down watching television.

“A friend told me about the PSI (Postural Stability Instructor) class so I thought I would come and see what it was all about. The class was so good I told my friends about it and a group of us come now and we do the class together.

“I have arthritis in my hip and I found that it is helping me more with my movement. I can now walk from the house to the shops in St Neots and I couldn’t do that a few weeks ago. I have more strength in my legs, and I can climb stairs again. And now I can even step up and over my little garden wall to do the

Margaret is certainly one of those feeling the benefits of her new class, so much so that she makes sure never to miss one of her Friday sessions.

“We have a laugh as well as work hard,” she added. “Dan is very good and everyone at the leisure centre is friendly. It’s a great class and it has really helped me.”

For more information on the ‘Stay Stronger for Longer’ campaign, and details of classes, visit: https://www.bewellcambridgeshire.co.uk/your-health-and-wellbeing/stay-stronger-for-longer.

To book over the phone, call: