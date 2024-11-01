Cambs fire chief (50) gives his 50th blood donation in the fire service's 50th year

Blood donations were made at Wisbech Fire Station

It has been a year of 50th milestones for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Matthew Warren.

Having hit the big 5-0 himself earlier in the year, Matthew recorded another milestone recently when he made his 50th blood donation – all in the fire service’s 50th year of operation.

The blood donation was made ay Wisbech Fire Station after the NHS Blood and Transplant visited to host a session.

The fire chief was one of more than 100 donors that visited the station throughout the day to give blood – helping to save the lives of others.

CFRS regularly partners with NHSBT to host blood donation sessions at fire stations around the county, offering the facilities at no cost.

Matthew said: “I’ve been giving blood for many years and am proud to have reached my 50th donation. It’s such a worthwhile thing to do. I am also pleased to be able to donate at one of our fire stations, it’s a fantastic collaboration we have that means we can both help save lives.”

Anyone interested in giving blood can find their local session by visiting www.blood.co.uk, especially those with O negative blood, which is in demand. The Cambridge Blood Donor Centre on the Addenbrooke’s Hospital site has thousands of empty appointments over the coming weeks and months. It’s open Monday to Saturday.