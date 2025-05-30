Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Trust unlikely get more money tackle waiting lists

NHS Trust unlikely to get more money to tackle growing ADHD and autism waiting lists

Health bosses at a Cambridgeshire NHS Trust said they are unlikely to get “significant increases” in funding to tackle growing waiting lists.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust’s (CPFT) board of directors heard this week (May 28) that there are “significant waiting lists” of ADHD and autism referrals.

Dr Mike Knapton, non-executive director and quality and safety committee chair, said the Trust takes waiting lists “very seriously” and said there are “a number of pieces of work” looking at addressing the situation.

The CPFT delivers many NHS services that are provided in the community, including physical and mental health, and specialist services.

The Trust also runs the Cavell Centre in Peterborough, and Fulbourn Hospital in Cambridge.

Papers presented to the board said that as of April 8, there were 9,757 patients on the ADHD and autism waiting list, with a mean average wait of 92 weeks.

The report said the ADHD service “continues to be extremely pressured” and that there is “inadequate resource for the demand”.

Holly Sutherland, chief operating officer, said given the context of NHS finances the Trust is “unlikely to get significant increases in funding” to address the increasing demand for services.

She added that the Trust is looking at how it can “transform delivery” to be efficient and get to those who are most in need.

Eileen Milner, chair at the Trust, said there had been “exceptional growth” in referrals for autism and ADHD.

She added that this is a national issue and told the board that she had recently met with chairs at other NHS Trusts, who had shared that they are experiencing the same increases in demand for services.

Ms Milner said they heard from a NHS England representative at this meeting, but said she did not believe a national strategy to address the issue was well developed at this stage.