Cambridgeshire and Peterborough health and care partnership takes top honour at national health care awards

The North Alliance celebrate their award.

Last month, the Health Street Journal (HSJ) Value Awards took place in Manchester. The prestigious awards evening celebrated projects showcasing the highest levels of collaboration and outstanding improvements in care quality and efficiency made by NHS staff.

The judging panel was led by a wide range of respected representatives from across the UK healthcare community.

They awarded the top prize, the Value Award of the Year, to the North Alliance of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

The award was given in recognition of their outstanding contribution during what has been one of the most challenging periods in the history of the healthcare sector.

Since April, Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Primary Care, Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services (PCVS) and Public Health England have all been working together to form an integrated healthcare system.

Together they created an Outpatient and Diagnostic Transformation Board to understand the challenges presented to the Covid-19 recovery and how to address those, with a focus on a shared goal of making access to services for patients easier and equitable.

With a particular focus on respiratory, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, the Outpatient and Diagnostic Transformation Board looked at the challenges patients faced when accessing services. They worked together to solve these problems and improve access and outcomes for patients, particularly for those experiencing health inequalities.

Dr Neil Modha from Thistlemoor Medical Centre said; “We are so pleased to have won the overall HSJ Value Award and would like to dedicate it to all those working in

the NHS, voluntary sector and in and on behalf of our local authorities. Although we have won the award, so many people have gone above and beyond to make the best of a really tough time. For me, this has brought home that together we are stronger.

“We continue to work together for the best of our population in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough but thank the public for their grace and patience as our services do our best to recover from the challenge that coronavirus has brought us.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG and Vice Chair of the Integrated Care System (ICS) said: “It really does mean a huge amount to everyone involved to have been formally recognised in this way, particularly against the backdrop of the recent difficulties we’ve all faced. Our success is an early indication, as we all move even closer within the ICS, of how working together in this way we can help more people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“We’re confident that the impact of this award will help to create a really positive and enduring legacy, as we look to the future.”

Deputy editor of the Health Service Journal, Dave West, added: “The entrants this year have been of the very best calibre and each of the winners of the HSJ Value Awards have been chosen based on their outstanding commitment to clinical excellence and operational improvements across healthcare. We all know and appreciate what an incredibly tough and testing time this has been for so many of our colleagues working in the healthcare industry – and that’s what makes it such an honour to be celebrating projects of such high standards and significance.

“We are also aware that the North Alliance of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough STP is not alone in supporting and growing such a culture of hard work and innovation in healthcare – with value at its core – but on this occasion, they really did stand out as delivering exceptional services and ideas. I’d therefore like to offer my congratulations on winning the HSJ Value Award at this year’s awards.”