A human case of bird flu has been detected in England.

Bird flu commonly affects poultry and wild birds.

It is rare in humans, but it can be serious or even deadly.

The news comes after the United States reported its first bird flu related death in January 2025.

Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu is rare and has only happened a small number of times in the UK. Bird flu in humans can be serious or even deadly, with the United States (US) reporting its first bird-flu related death in January 2025.

The person who is from the West Midlands, became infected on a farm where they had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds. They are currently well and are being looked after by a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit.

The birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype, one of the viruses known to be circulating in birds in the UK this season. This is different to strains circulating among mammals and birds in the US.

The human case was detected after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) identified an outbreak of avian influenza(H5N1) in a flock of birds. UKHSA carried out routine monitoring on people who had been in close contact with the infected birds.

But, just how worried should we be about bird flu in the UK? Here is everything you need to know about how it is spread and common symptoms to watch out for.

Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu is rare and has previously occurred a small number of times in the UK. | Getty Images

How is bird flu spread?

Bird flu is very rare in humans, those most likely to get infected are usually people who are in close contact with birds, such as poultry workers. The strains that can impact humans include A(H5N1) or A(H7N9), with H5N1 responsible for the first bird flu death in the US.

The human case in the West Midlands was detected after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) identified an outbreak of bird flu (H5N1) in a flock of birds. UKHSA carried out routine monitoring on people who had been in close contact with the infected birds and were able to detect the case.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Bird flu symptoms tend to appear three to five days after you’ve been exposed and infected by the virus.

The symptoms of bird flu include:

a very high temperature or feeling hot or shivery

aching muscles

headache

a cough or shortness of breath

diarrhoea

sickness

stomach pain

chest pain

bleeding from the nose and gums

conjunctivitis

If you suspect you may have bird flu, it’s important that you reach out to NHS 111, contact your GP or a healthcare professional, so you can access treatment as soon as possible. Medications such as antiviral medicine may prevent complications and reduce risk of serious illness.

Should we be worried about bird flu?

The current risk of catching bird flu in the UK is described as “rare”. Professor Andrew Preston from the Milner Centre of Evolution, and Department of Life Sciences at the University of Bath, explained: “This announcement will rightly provoke concern. The evolution of an influenza virus derived from a high pathogenicity avian influenza clone to one that is adapted to human-to-human spread is one of the most feared infectious disease threats we face.

“Thankfully, this is yet to happen during the current, prolonged H5N1 outbreak. This case appears to result from high levels of exposure of the individual to the virus due to their workplace contact with infected birds, a known risk factor for contracting the virus. The swift response that include tracing contacts of the individual and their monitoring and prophylactic treatment, is key to minimising any small chance of virus being passed from human to another human host.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of bird flu on NHS.UK.