It’s been a challenging time for the NHS, after a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses during winter left hospitals feeling the strain.

The number of beds lost to seasonal viruses this winter was greater than the population of Malta, with cases of coronavirus, the flu, norovirus and RSV leaving almost 600,000 hospital beds occupied from November 25, 2024 to March 30, 2025.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, carried out between January 2 and March 25, 2024, it gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in Peterborough and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here, we reveal the GP practices in the Peterborough and Fenland districts which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Wansford Surgery, Wansford There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Wansford Surgery. The response rate was 44%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Yaxley Group Practice, Yaxley There were 284 survey forms sent out to patients at Yaxley Group Practice. The response rate was 40%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Trinity Surgery, Wisbech There were 414 survey forms sent out to patients at Trinity Surgery. The response rate was 29%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales