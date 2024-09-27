The 13 best-rated doctor’s surgeries in Peterborough and Fenland as voted for by patients

By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 27th Sep 2024, 15:41 BST

They’ve been named the best in the area ⭐

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Peterborough and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here, we reveal the GP practices in the Peterborough and Fenland districts which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Wansford Surgery. The response rate was 44%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

1. Wansford Surgery, Wansford

There were 264 survey forms sent out to patients at Wansford Surgery. The response rate was 44%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

There were 284 survey forms sent out to patients at Yaxley Group Practice. The response rate was 40%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

2. Yaxley Group Practice, Yaxley

There were 284 survey forms sent out to patients at Yaxley Group Practice. The response rate was 40%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 60% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

There were 414 survey forms sent out to patients at Trinity Surgery. The response rate was 29%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

3. Trinity Surgery, Wisbech

There were 414 survey forms sent out to patients at Trinity Surgery. The response rate was 29%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at Merchford House. The response rate was 46%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 48% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.

4. Merchford House, March

There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at Merchford House. The response rate was 46%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 48% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.

