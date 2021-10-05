Appeal launched for new hospital governors
Six public governor posts are being recruited to at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.
The Trust is looking for new public governors to represent the diverse patient groups in all three of its constituency areas - Greater Peterborough, Huntingdonshire and Stamford/South Lincolnshire.
Individuals who are keen to play an important part in how their local hospitals are run are being asked to put themselves forward for election to one of the six public positions open on the Trust’s Council of Governors. The elections will run from 22 November to 15 December 2021, with results being declared in the week commencing 20 December 2021.
Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to tap into the power of local voices to help shape our Trust as it emerges from the pandemic and focuses upon how we integrate into a new system for delivering health and social care to people in our communities. I am confident that there will be no shortage of local people who want to play their part in influencing how their local hospital serves its community.”
If you are interested in the role, you can find out more by contacting Trust Deputy Company Secretary Paul Denton for an informal discussion ahead of the nominations deadline on 29 October 2021. In the first instance call Karen Brooks on 01733 677992, or email: [email protected]
The Trust’s Council of Governors is made up of representatives from the general public, Trust staff and representatives of other health and social care partners. The Council of Governors works with the Trust Board of Directors to ensure our hospitals are run appropriately for the needs of the communities they serve.