Advanced pharmacist from Peterborough to run London Marathon in memory of his grandma

He is hoping to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

A hospital worker from Peterborough – who learnt to love running during the Covid lockdowns - is to take on the London Marathon

Advanced pharmacist James Honey even admits he hated running at first – but soon began to enjoy the time he spent outdoors.

After having completed two half marathons since then, James will be taking part in the London Marathon in honour of his grandma ‘Mama’ Rose – and raising money for Alzheimer's Society.

James Honey will take on the London Marathon on April 27

Mama Rose passed away in 2014 after suffering with Alzheimer’s for the last eight years of her life..

James said: “ It was heart breaking to see the decline in her over time, it took a huge toll on myself and my family. I wanted to do something to help and so started raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK and Alzheimer's Society by running the Cambridge half marathon and Richmond Marathon last year.”

A member of the Infection Management team working across Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, James was gearing up to run the Manchester Marathon this spring after failing to secure a place at London.

“I was surprised to then be offered a London place a few weeks ago,” he said. “So am ramping up the fundraising and also planning a few activities at work to try and boost funds.”

Recalling how he got into running during Lockdown 2020, he added: “While I love sports, I had always hated running but with no gym to go to during lockdown, the only thing I could do was run and although I didn’t like it at first, I soon began to enjoy the lovely weather and being outdoors.”

Running several times a week with friends and taking part in the occasional Saturday morning Park Run are all helping to bolster James’ training.

He is hoping to beat a current marathon personal best of three hours and 30 minutes on April 27.

To support James, visit his fundraising page.