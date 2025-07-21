11 worst rated GP surgeries in Peterborough as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the 11 worst rated GP surgeries in Peterborough, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

1 . Park Medical Centre 35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Boroughbury Medical Centre 34% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Jenner Healthcare 30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: PT Photo Sales