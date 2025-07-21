11 worst rated GP surgeries in Peterborough as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the 11 worst-rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on patient feedback.

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the 11 worst rated GP surgeries in Peterborough, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'

1. Park Medical Centre

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: David Lowndes

34% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'

2. Boroughbury Medical Centre

34% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: David Lowndes

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'

3. Jenner Healthcare

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: PT

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'

4. Nene Valley And Hodgson Medical Practice

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor' Photo: Google

