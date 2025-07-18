11 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the 11 best-rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based on patient feedback.

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the 11 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough, based on the percentage of ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ overall experience responses from patients.

87% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

1. Yaxley Group Practice

87% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.' Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
75% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

2. New Queen Street Surgery

75% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.' Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
74% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

3. Thistlemoor Medical Centre

74% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.' Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
74% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

4. Ailsworth Medical Centre

74% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.' Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughNHSGP surgeriesEngland
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice