11 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to give their feedback on an NHS practice based on their opinions, experiences and overall ratings.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate was and 26% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Here are the 11 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough, based on the percentage of ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ overall experience responses from patients.

1 . Yaxley Group Practice 87% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

2 . New Queen Street Surgery 75% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'

3 . Thistlemoor Medical Centre 74% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'very good' or 'fairly good.'