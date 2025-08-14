Year 13 students at Greater Peterborough UTC are delighted with fantastic results

Students at Peterborough’s STEM-specialist technical provider, Greater Peterborough University Technical College (GPUTC), are celebrating another set of strong results at post-16.

Lee Mawby, Principal of GPUTC, which is part of Meridian Trust, said: “The results achieved this morning reflect the incredible work ethic shown by everyone here. Many have met, and exceeded, their targets, which reflects the dedication of both the learners and staff members committed to supporting excellence in each individual.

“I am excited to see our learners flourish in their next steps, whether that’s university, employment, or apprenticeships. As a school, we take pride in the top grades many have achieved, as well as the progress made throughout the academic year.”

Notable student achievements at GPUTC include:

Jamie who attained an A in Maths and D* in Engineering, Excellent results that will take him to study Engineering at Loughborough

Mia who achieved her well deserved A in Art and will go onto De Montfort University to study architecture

Ryan who attained a well deserved D** in engineering and will start an apprenticeship at Cap Gemini in digital solutions

With our Inaugural T Level cohort Charlie scored an A* in his employer set project and caries on with his studies here, Another new course Computer Science posted great results such as Edward achieving a B.

Lee added: “At GPUTC, we provide a unique academic and technical curriculum designed especially to inspire future engineers, scientists and tech enthusiasts. With industry-standard workshops and IT design studios, specialist digital engineering equipment and science laboratories, our students are well-equipped to confidently begin further study and employment in a variety of sectors.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students collecting their A-level results today. Their achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the hard work of everyone involved. I hope each student takes a moment to celebrate their success as they look ahead to the next stage of their journey.