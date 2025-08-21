Year 11 students at Sawtry Village Academy receive excellent GCSE results

Sawtry Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust, is celebrating the impressive achievements of its Year 11 students in this year’s GCSE results.

Simon Parsons, Principal at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “Our students have worked incredibly hard this year, and I am delighted with the results they have achieved. Their perseverance and determination have been exceptional, and these outcomes are a true reflection of their drive and ambition over the past two years.

“I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students. Many have met or exceeded their targets, and these achievements will open exciting opportunities for further study, apprenticeships, and other pathways.

“None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our teaching and support staff, together with the encouragement of families and carers. On behalf of the whole academy and Meridian Trust, we are proud of every student and look forward to seeing them thrive in the next stages of their education and beyond.”

Students from Sawtry Village Academy (L-R: Sathvik Palavali, Dasia Baker, Lydia Darla, Ruben Butler) celebrating their GCSE results. Photo: Meridian Trust

Notable achievements include:

Dasia Baker achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Sathvik Palavali achieved six grade 9s and six grade 8s.

Lydia Darla achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Ruben Butler achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Jamie Newmarch achieved four grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Francesca Jakins achieved three grade 9s and six grade 8s.

Freya McKinnon achieved three grade 9s and six grade 8s.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: "We’re incredibly proud of every Year 11 student receiving their results. Your hard work, determination, and resilience over the past two years have been truly inspiring. Today marks not only your academic success but also the personal growth that will carry you into a bright future. Congratulations to each and every one of you - you’ve earned this moment."

For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit: https://www.sawtryva.org/