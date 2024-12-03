Yaxley school reopens after flooding caused by burst pipe
A burst pipe had forced Fourfields Community Primary School, close to Peterborough to close for two days.
Fourfields Community Primary School has reopened on Wednesday (December 4) after flooding.
The school suffered a burst pipe over the weekend which forced the building to close on both Monday and Tuesday.
The clean up operation began on Monday (December 2) but the carpets remained sodden and the school was deemed unsafe to reopen the school the next day.
The school has now fully reopened.