Work well underway on £500,000 transformation of Peterborough school
Work is well underway on a £500,000 transformation of a Peterborough school.
Nova Primary Academy, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, (PKAT) hosted the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Judy Fox, to show her the progress of the school’s new building project on Wednesday (November 29).
The project will seek to enhance the external look of the school by creating a new welcome entrance, including an extension of existing front elevation.
The school’s main reception area and entrance will double in size and the school’s front and side elevations will be overclad in natural timber.
Cllr Judy Fox said: “I am excited to see the plans for the beginning of an innovative and fresh vision for Nova Primary. This I understand is the first significant development of the school site in over 20 years.
"From the plans I have seen the new building which includes a modern welcome and administration area will be a substantial improvement and I am delighted to be invited along here today to see its progress.”
Alma McGonigle, Headteacher of Nova Primary Academy said: “This construction project enables our pupils to explore the various exciting careers and design plans from start to finish and be involved through site visits and School Council. Our new school ethos of being ‘Ambitious and Proud’ extends to being ambitious for our school community and this project serves to provide our families with a community school they can be proud of.
"As a STEM inspired school our pupils participate in learning experiences that are out of this world, through our new ‘Ambitions Curriculum’ and this thrilling new building extension has created exciting learning experiences across the school”.
“Nova Primary Academy inspires curiosity and a real commitment to learning. We nurture creative, compassionate, critical thinkers ready to meet the challenges and embrace the opportunities within our changing world and who have a strong sense of purpose and confidence to fulfil their unique potential.”
Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “This is a much-needed building investment project for a school that needs a fresh look and a space which can be better used by all that visit or work within the building. Essential building work will be done to create a new welcome entrance fit for the school’s recent re-branding to NOVA. Central administration will have increased space to meet the school’s growth in pupils. The whole welcome area has been sympathetically constructed to make it more spacious and modern.”
Lindum contract manager Louie Gittins said: "Lindum Peterborough is delighted to be working with a new Client, PKAT at NOVA Primary School. The works consist of an extensive £500k internal and external refurbishment to part of the existing school which will see new office spaces created, various meeting and conference rooms for staff to utilise. A new single storey steel framed extension is being erected to extend the main entrance by 50 percent.
"This will create a more welcoming environment for pupils, staff and visitors. The adjacent school buildings surrounding the new extension are to be clad in a natural larch timber to really create a new image to the school, a key driver of Headteacher Alma McGonigle. The works commenced during the October half term and are planned for completion in the early part of 2024."