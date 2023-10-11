Work gets underway on new £10m Prince William School sports hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work has begun on a new £10 million sports hall development at Prince William School in Oundle.

The old sports hall is currently being demolished, with the building of the new facility expected to be complete by next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will include a new Sports England-compliant sports hall, a dance studio, male and female changing rooms as well as a new entrance building and visitor reception.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has begun on a new £10 million sports hall development at Prince William School in Oundle.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for our school and will provide modern, high-quality facilities for our students to support our PE curriculum and extra-curricular sporting activities.

“Our school has evolved beyond recognition since the plans were first proposed seven years ago, including a significant increase in our student numbers, and so it is fantastic to see work finally getting underway on site.

“As part of our ongoing refurbishment programme, the sports hall development is a major milestone in our journey and will make an immense difference to our students and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is being funded by the school’s sponsor, East Midlands Academy Trust, and the local authority, and built by construction company Morgan Sindall.

Emma Curtis, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Northern Home Counties, said: “With work starting on Prince William School’s new sports hall, it’s a great moment to reflect on the many benefits this project will provide for the local students.

The new facility will ensure pupils have a modern, fit-for-purpose environment for both sports and dance activities, supporting the school’s recently increased student population.