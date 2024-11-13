Wittering Primary School receives a glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wittering Primary School is celebrating an extremely positive Ofsted report, following an inspection on 24th and 25th September 2024.

The school received glowing feedback in all five key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The outcome reflects significant improvements since the last inspection in 2022, when the school was rated as 'Requires Improvement.' Earlier this year, Ofsted revised its inspection framework by eliminating single-word judgements. However, this change does not detract from the positive findings of the recent report, which highlights substantial progress in several key areas.

Located in Peterborough, Wittering Primary School is part of Soke Education Trust and caters to 280 pupils aged between 4 and 11 years old.

Headteacher, Charlotte Blake, with pupils from Wittering Primary School

Ofsted inspectors praised the school's friendly atmosphere, noting that "everyone receives a warm welcome" and that "pupils enjoy coming to school every day." They highlighted how most pupils are focused on their learning, actively engaging with tasks and seeking help when needed.

The report commends the school's "broad and balanced curriculum that is well sequenced and suitable for the pupils who attend," as well as the effective support provided to those requiring additional help, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Mrs Charlotte Blake, Headteacher of Wittering Primary School, expressed her pride, stating, "We are utterly delighted with this report. It reflects the dedication and commitment of our wonderful staff, pupils, and parents. Our school community has created an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to achieve their best. I couldn’t be prouder!”

Cathy Carlisle, Chief Executive Officer of Soke Education Trust, added, "We are thrilled with this positive report from Ofsted. It reflects the dedication and passion of everyone at Wittering Primary School and is a testament to the work that our staff put into nurturing each and every child here. We are genuinely excited about the future opportunities for our pupils under Mrs Blake's leadership."