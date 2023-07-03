News you can trust since 1948
William Law Primary School to re-open tomorrow after issues with the boiler

‘To reassure you our boilers and gas supply have been fully serviced and assessed’
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

A Peterborough primary school will re-open to pupils tomorrow (June 4) after it was forced to close due to issues with the boiler.

William Law Primary School in Werrington was shut today while tests and repairs were carried out.

In a statement to parenst on the school website, headteacher Darren Epton-Smith said: “Thank you for your support and understanding regarding the school closure today.“After consulting with the fire brigade, emergency gas engineer and our regular gas engineer I am pleased to advise you that school will be safe to open as normal on Tuesday 4th July.“To reassure you our boilers and gas supply have been fully serviced and assessed, the boilers are currently back in operation however the water temperatures are not sufficient to required minimum temperature to re-open this afternoon. By tomorrow the boilers and water temperatures will be fit for full operation of school.”

William Law Primary School in Twelvetrees Avenue, Peterborough William Law Primary School in Twelvetrees Avenue, Peterborough
William Law Primary School in Twelvetrees Avenue, Peterborough
