William Law Primary School to re-open tomorrow after issues with the boiler

In a statement to parenst on the school website, headteacher Darren Epton-Smith said: “Thank you for your support and understanding regarding the school closure today.“After consulting with the fire brigade, emergency gas engineer and our regular gas engineer I am pleased to advise you that school will be safe to open as normal on Tuesday 4th July.“To reassure you our boilers and gas supply have been fully serviced and assessed, the boilers are currently back in operation however the water temperatures are not sufficient to required minimum temperature to re-open this afternoon. By tomorrow the boilers and water temperatures will be fit for full operation of school.”