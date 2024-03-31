Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alderman Jacobs primary school in Whittlesey and Wittering Primary School have been successful applicants to the government’s Condition Improvement Fund to the tune of almost £2m.

Both schools are part of the Soke Education Trust which has secured the funding to carry out building works.

Alderman Jacobs is set to embark on a significant build project, which the trust has said that will not only develop outstanding facilities for visitors but also enhance site security. The venture has been designed to contribute to creating a safe and inspiring environment for our pupils to thrive in.

Alderman Jacobs Primary School on Drybread Road, Whittlesey.

Wittering Primary School will be upgrading its fire and electrical supplies.

This crucial investment in infrastructure, totalling almost £2 million will enhance the safety measures of the school, ensuring that pupils and staff are always protected.

Speaking about the successful CIF bid, Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, expressed her elation, she said: “This is brilliant news for our organisation and will ensure that the children who attend our schools have buildings which provide high-quality, safe learning spaces.

"The CIF funding has been instrumental in empowering the Soke Education Trust to make significant improvements to its school buildings. These enhancements will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the educational experience of the pupils, enabling them to reach their full potential.