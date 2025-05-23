West Town Primary Academy launches their Eco Team with first community event

Pupils at West Town Primary Academy, located near the centre of Peterborough and part of the Meridian Trust, have proudly launched their new Eco Team with their first event, a community litter pick.

The Eco Team, made up of 10 pupils from Years 3 to 6, was formed to provide meaningful leadership opportunities, enhance personal development, and promote environmental responsibility in school and the local area. Each member earned their place by applying for the role and explaining why they thought they'd be the best person for the role and how they could make a difference.

Louise Pettman, Deputy Headteacher at West Town Primary Academy, explained: “We know how important it is for our pupils to have real-life opportunities to lead, take responsibility, and have an impact. Our pupils care deeply about the environment, and this initiative is the perfect way to nurture their interests while living out our Trust’s value of Extending the Boundaries of Learning.”

The event was made possible thanks to support from the Peterborough Litter Wombles, a group known for their work keeping the city clean. The collaboration began when the school contacted the Wombles after seeing their work in the community. They then introduced the school to Cristina Fernandez Hierro from Peterborough City Council’s recycling team, who has since become a key partner in supporting the group’s efforts.

West Town Primary Academy pupils litter picking in their local area.

The school hopes that litter picks will become a regular part of the Eco Team’s activity, with a focus on the school grounds and surrounding areas like Midland Road. The pupils also hope to gather information from their litter picks to support wider community initiatives, such as suggesting locations for new bins or designing awareness campaigns.

“I want to help make the planet a healthier place to live. It makes me sad to see rubbish on the ground, so I want to be someone who helps clean it up.” said Zoya from Year 5.

“I love being outside and I want our planet to be cleaner so everyone can enjoy it. It’s fun to be part of something that helps other people.” added Rayyan from Year 4.

Beyond the litter pick, the Eco Team has already been busy. Cristina has delivered a whole-school assembly on effective recycling at home, and she’ll return for the school’s summer fair to share more tips with families. The Eco Team also represented West Town at an Earth Day celebration at Railworld, joining pupils from across the city in learning about sustainability and environmental care.

West Town Primary Academy's Eco Team

In school, the team is making sure waste paper is recycled and is starting a new initiative to collect and recycle used whiteboard pens - a first for the academy.

For more information about West Town Primary Academy, please visit: https://www.westtownprimary.org/