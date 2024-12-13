Welland Academy described as a school where pupils “thrive in a positive ethos” after recent Ofsted inspection

Welland Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is proud to share the feedback from its latest Ofsted inspection, where it was praised for its nurturing environment and the determination shown by its pupils to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

Ofsted inspectors commended the academy’s positive culture, noting that “pupils thrive in the school’s positive ethos” and “encourage and support their peers when they find something tricky to learn.” The report highlighted the supportive and collaborative nature of the school community, with pupils taking “pride in their achievements and celebrating the success of others.” Additionally, the report acknowledged how children in early years “delight in exploring the learning activities the school provides.”

Jo Anderson, Principal of Welland Academy, expressed her pride in the school’s achievements: "I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the energy, passion, and teamwork that make Welland Academy such a special place. This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our families and Greenwood Academies Trust. It’s wonderful to see inspectors celebrating the way our pupils not only achieve but support each other and truly enjoy their learning experiences."

The report also praised the wide range of opportunities for pupils’ academic and personal growth. Ofsted highlighted the positive environment on the school’s playground, noting that “pupils thrive because of the high-quality opportunities the school provides,” such as learning to ride bicycles, participating in sports, and building dens. Additionally, the school’s enrichment offerings were commended, with inspectors noting that “all pupils learn to play a musical instrument” and benefit from “a well-planned calendar of educational visits to places of local, national, and international interest.”

A key feature of Welland Academy’s culture is the emphasis on kindness and respect. Ofsted remarked that “older pupils capably take up the responsibility of showing younger pupils how to play with kindness and concern for others.” Inspectors also praised the school’s efforts to nurture good manners, as pupils “are polite, show good manners, and tidy up after themselves” during lunch. The school’s proactive approach to resolving conflicts was also praised, with pupils being “well equipped by the school to find positive solutions” when disagreements arise.

The school’s approach to behaviour and emotional regulation received strong recognition. Ofsted noted that “pupils understand and live up to the school’s expectations of their behaviour,” and that they take pride in the public praise they receive for their good conduct, such as the “Golden Welly” award in assembly. Inspectors highlighted the school’s support for pupils who need help managing their emotions, ensuring that all pupils are equipped to maintain positive behaviour even in challenging situations.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, praised Welland Academy’s success: "We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the outstanding achievements at Welland Academy. This report is a true reflection of the dedication of the staff, the exceptional leadership of Jo, and the support from our trust in ensuring we provide the very best for every child. The enthusiasm and achievements of our pupils inspire us all, showcasing the incredible spirit of the Welland Academy community."

In addition, the report highlighted Welland Academy’s commitment to preparing pupils for life beyond primary school. Inspectors noted that pupils are “ready for their next steps in education” and benefit from “many opportunities to develop their talents and interests.”

With strong leadership, a robust curriculum, and a positive ethos, Welland Academy continues to build on its tradition of excellence. The school is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, resilience, and a lifelong love of learning, ensuring that every pupil is well-equipped for a successful and happy future.