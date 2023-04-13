News you can trust since 1948
'Well resourced' Peterborough nursery receives Good rating from Ofsted

Ofsted Inspectors praised Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool for the good relationship between staff and children.

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read

Grandir UK’s Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool has achieved a Good rating from Ofsted in its most recent inspection.

The nursery, located on the Sugar Way estate, close of the city centre, was inspected in February.

It was mostly praised for developing good relationships between the children and the staff and the fact that the children have access to a well-resourced nursery with a wide variety of activities, where they can feel safe and secure.

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery &amp; Preschool in Peterborough celebrating their good Ofsted rating.
The Ofsted inspector outlined how the nursery provides good opportunities for children to develop their literacy skills.

The report states that “children listen to stories and talk about what is happening in the book. Staff ask children questions and link events in the story to real-life experiences.

"This helps children to make connections and promotes engagement. Children are confident and enthusiastic to share their own stories, thoughts and ideas with other children in the group.”

The inspector complimented the nursery staff on implementing robust procedures to support children with allergies and medical conditions. The report details Kiddi Caru’s colour-coded system that is in place to help identify children with allergies. In addition, a designated member of staff is assigned to sit next to those children during mealtimes.

This ensures children are protected and not exposed to risks.

The report also commented on the nursery children’s “very good” behaviour, using the example: “during a music session, children patiently wait their turn to share the musical instruments and props. They enthusiastically sing along and join in with repeated refrains and actions. They develop good physical skills as they move their bodies to music.”

Clare Vaughan, Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool said: “Thank you so much to every single staff member for their hard work and dedication to our children and families. I am so proud of team Peterborough and what they continue to achieve.”

Grandir UK is the home of multiple nursery brands across the United Kingdom and has been delivering childcare solutions to families with babies, toddlers and preschool children for over 25 years.

