WATCH: Celebrations at Stars Pre-School Paston Ridings in Peterborough after Outstanding Ofsted rating

Staff, children and parents at a Peterborough pre-school are celebrating after they received a top rating from Ofsted in their first ever inspection.

Stars Pre-School Paston Ridings opened in September 2022, and had their first Ofsted inspection earlier this month – and picked up an Outstanding rating – the highest grade available.

Along with the overall grading, the pre-school earned the highest rating in all inspected areas: Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management.

Ofsted Inspector Vikki Reynolds praised the pre-school, saying: “Staff recognise the experiences that children receive outside of the setting. They plan opportunities for children to extend these skills by offering outings to explore the local community. Children often visit the local shops and care home to learn more about the people living around them.

"Staff work closely to fully support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities. They set targets together that are regularly shared with parents and access support from other professionals to provide the highest standard of care and education for all children.”

Diane Simmons, the Pre-School Manager, shared her joy at the milestone: “I am extremely proud of this achievement. The children, families, and staff made it happen, and I couldn’t be happier. Achieving an ‘Outstanding’ on our very first inspection is an incredible accomplishment and truly showcases the dedication, passion, and commitment myself and the team have poured into this setting. Every single member of the team has worked tirelessly to create an environment where children can thrive, learn, and feel safe. This recognition from Ofsted reflects the strong bonds we have with our children and families, as well as our relentless focus on providing the highest quality of care and education. I am beyond grateful to my team and all the families who support us—it is their belief in us that has made this moment possible.”

Mohammed Younis OBE, CEO of Stars Day Nurseries, added: “We are absolutely ecstatic to receive this ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our incredible manager Diane and her exceptional team. Every day, they go above and beyond to ensure that children are not only cared for but are inspired to learn, grow, and explore in a nurturing and safe environment. This recognition highlights their unwavering commitment to excellence in education, putting children’s learning and wellbeing at the very heart of everything they do.

“This milestone is not just a reflection of their daily efforts but also of the strong relationships built with families and the local community. It is proof that when a team is united in its mission to give children the best possible start in life, truly outstanding results can be achieved. I am immensely proud of what Diane and her team have accomplished and look forward to seeing them continue to provide exceptional care and education in the years to come.”

To read the report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/2693586