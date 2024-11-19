University of Cambridge Vice-Chancellor visits Thomas Deacon Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA), part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) welcomed a visit from Professor Deborah Prentice, the University of Cambridge’s Vice-Chancellor, where she gained insights into the unique challenges and opportunities facing schools in Peterborough.

Professor Prentice met with the senior leadership team at TDA, including Executive Lead Rick Carroll, Principal Emily Gaunt, Director of Sixth Form Michala Jackson, and CEIAG Lead Lucy Anthony, as well as other staff and students.

TDA is the Hub School in Peterborough for the HE+ Programme, a national collaborative programme between the University of Cambridge and groups of state schools and colleges in 19 UK regions.

The programme provides a framework of support to identify students from under-represented areas and background to progress onto selected higher education. Discussions focused on the specific needs of local students and how the University of Cambridge can provide support and guidance throughout these students’ educational journeys.

Professor Prentice, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge with the senior leadership team from Thomas Deacon Academy

The Vice-Chancellor and her team, as well as staff members from the University’s HE+ programme also had the opportunity to engage directly with Sixth Form students. Throughout the day, Professor Prentice and other visitors observed a HE+ led activity, designed to develop students’ oracy and presentation skills.

Michala Jackson, Director of Sixth Form, Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “We’d like to thank Professor Prentice and her colleagues for an inspirational visit to our school. As the Hub school for the University of Cambridge’s HE+ Programme, we are committed to highlighting the opportunities that higher education can offer.

“The Programme provides our students with valuable experiences and skills, together with aspirations and the belief that they can apply for top universities. Our students embodied our TDA character values during the visit, demonstrating curiosity, commitment, and confidence as they presented their work to the Vice-Chancellor.”

Lucy Anthony, CEIAG Lead, Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “We are proud to support all our students in informed decisions about their Post-16 educational and career paths. The HE+ Programme aligns with our academy’s values, as well as our Trust’s vision of transforming lives through education.

“The Programme offers unique super-curricular skills and experiences, which are invaluable in teaching our students to give their best, grasp their academic goals, and be ambitious for their future careers.”