Two new Peterborough buildings are finalists Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors awards

Two of Peterborough’s most impressive recent building projects have been revealed as finalists in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, East of England 2024.

The New Jubilee Building, shortlisted in the Community Benefit category, and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Peterborough University House, shortlisted in the Community Benefit Project category, will be judged by an expert judging panel.

The New Jubilee Building saw the removal of a derelict pub being replaced with a much-needed expansion to Heltwate School.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Peterborough University House (left) and The New Jubilee Building (right)

The Phase 1 development of ARU Peterborough (University House) establishes a new university for Peterborough through a unique collaboration of partners. Driven by extensive consultation, the project creates a new high-quality publicly accessible space for the city.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

